Tax-free weekend for Tennessee restaurants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the second tax-free weekend in Tennessee. This time, it’s focusing on restaurant sales.

Food and drinks sold by restaurants are exempt from sales tax.

It started Friday an continues through Sunday at 11:49 p.m. A lot of restaurants have been struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rob Mortensen heads the Tennessee Hospital and Tourism Association. He told News 2, it’s even more tough for restaurants in Metro areas like Nashville.

“A lot of it has to do with just the capacity, but not all restaurants are the same. So, 50-percent capacity for some restaurants might work and be enough for them to stay afloat. But, for some of the smaller ones, there’s just not enough people.”

Mortensen said we should look toward long term solutions.

“The difference between Davidson County and Shelby County, is that outside those counties, folks can max out their restaurant as long as they social distance. So, they could get up to 75-percent.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )