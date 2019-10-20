Tannehill ready for his first start as Titans QB vs Chargers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 08: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field prior to the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Titans defeated the Eagles 27-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ryan Tannehill makes his debut as the Titans starting quarterback Sunday when the Titans host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made the decision Tuesday saying he is looking for a spark and for some answers about a Titans offense that has managed only seven points combined in back to back losses to the Bills and Broncos.

“I think it’s been really good.” Vrabel said about the Titans practices with Tannehill running the offense, “I think that everybody understands where we’re at, everybody understands that the final test is on Sunday and we have to be ready to go.”

The 2-4 Titans host a Charger team that is also very disappointed with its 2-4 start.

The Chargers will certainly look to exploit a Titans offensive line that has given up 29 sacks in only six games this season.

Joey Bosa leads the Chargers with three sacks this season and has 31.5 this season. Dealing with Bosa will largely fall in right tackle Jack Conklin. Conklin and Bosa were both top 10 picks in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Defensively the Titans have to deal with a guy who has always given them nightmares in Phillip Rivers. He’s averaging just under 300 yards a game to go with nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The Chargers have battled injuries upfront and a holdout by Melvin Gordon to start the season and are averaging only 20 points per game. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry and Gordon still give LA one of the most potent groups of skill players in the league.

Henry returned from injury last week and caught eight of nine targets and had two touchdowns. With Titans linebacker Jayon Brown dealing with a groin injury that looks to be an especially tough matchup for the Titans with more of that responsibility possibly falling on safety Kevin Byard.

This has not been a good matchup for the Titans who have lost 10 of their last 11 to the Chargers.