Tannehill, 2 other players on Reserve/COVID list amid latest Titans outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the Reserve/COVID list, along with two other players.

During a news conference on Thursday morning, the team’s General Manager Jon Robinson revealed the news about Tannehill.

He added that Geoff Swaim and Justin March-Lillard had also been added to the Reserve/COVID list.

“We follow the protocols. Our medical team has done an outstanding job with talking with the league. The players, coaches, Coach [Mike] Vrabel has had minimal symptoms. It’s usually a day or two, then they’re over it,” Robinson told reporters.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel revealed Sunday that he had tested positive for the virus.

The Associated Press reports the latest coronavirus outbreak impacting the Titans is now at eight.