Tampa troopers help deliver baby on side of road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people marched against police brutality Saturday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, while many more joined a vigil for Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot by police in her home nearly three months ago.

News outlets reported marchers stopped to kneel in a symbolic memorial of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck after he pleaded for air while handcuffed.