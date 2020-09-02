“Take one day at a time”: Morristown Family plans to rebuild after losing family heirloom in storm

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Laxson family has lived in Morristown for more than 50 years. Friday, their family heirloom was destroyed by remnants of Hurricane Laura.

“It pretty much took away probably 75 percent of the barn,” said Luanne Laxson, owner of the red barn that was damaged. “The gates are all destroyed. It broke the exhaust on my dad’s old tractor.”

Friday, a confirmed tornado hit Laxson’s barn located on Cecil Laxson Road, a street named after their grandfather. Debris was thrown across the street and into a neighbor’s field.

“So, I did have insurance,” Laxson said. “Not generally enough to cover it, but I can repair what’s left. And as long as I can repair what’s left, I don’t know what the future holds, but at least I’d like to keep what we have.”

Laxson says despite the damage, there is good news among the rubble.

“It’s sad,” Laxson said. “But, we’re blessed… this was a barn and no one’s lives were hurt!”

Laxson says she and her family will begin rebuilding as soon as possible.