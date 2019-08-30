Taco Bell is removing 9 fan-favorite items off menus

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Taco Bell is revamping its menu and dropping some items in the process.

The new slimmed-down menu will no longer include long-time fan-favorites like the Double Decker Taco or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco.

  • Double Decker Taco 
  • Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco
  • Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos 
  • Beefy Mini Quesadilla 
  • Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller 
  • Double Tostada 
  • Power Menu Burrito
  • XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
  • Chips & Salsa

Taco Bell said it’s all in an effort to streamline the menu, which also includes a revamp to the chain’s combos.

The changes will take effect on September 12.

