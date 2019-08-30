Taco Bell is removing 9 fan-favorite items off menus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Taco Bell is revamping its menu and dropping some items in the process.
The new slimmed-down menu will no longer include long-time fan-favorites like the Double Decker Taco or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco.
- Double Decker Taco
- Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco
- Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos
- Beefy Mini Quesadilla
- Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
- Double Tostada
- Power Menu Burrito
- XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
- Chips & Salsa
Taco Bell said it’s all in an effort to streamline the menu, which also includes a revamp to the chain’s combos.
The changes will take effect on September 12.