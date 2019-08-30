Taco Bell is removing 9 fan-favorite items off menus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Taco Bell is revamping its menu and dropping some items in the process.

The new slimmed-down menu will no longer include long-time fan-favorites like the Double Decker Taco or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco.

Double Decker Taco

Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco

Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Chips & Salsa

Taco Bell said it’s all in an effort to streamline the menu, which also includes a revamp to the chain’s combos.

The changes will take effect on September 12.