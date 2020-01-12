Taal Volcano erupts, lava fountain now present in the main crater.

Taal Volcano is a popular tourist attraction just 37 miles south of Manila, the capital of The Philippines. The volcano sits on the picturesque island of Luzon and is the second most active volcano in The Philippines. Taal Volcano lived up to its reputation sending a 6 to 9 mile plume of ash and steam into the air Sunday. Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) observed a lava fountain in the main crater of the volcano.

LOOK: Taal Volcano's phreatic eruption became the backdrop of Chino and Kay Vaflor's wedding ceremony at Savannah Farm, Alfonso, Tagaytay City.



📸 Randolf Evan Photography pic.twitter.com/l49VCsdqOu — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) January 12, 2020

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology increased the alert status for the eruption of the Taal Volcano to a level 4 out of 5 and said that a “hazardous explosive eruption” was possible within hours to days. Sunday’s eruption was classified as a phreatic or “steam-blast” eruption. This type of eruption occurs when steam is produced from the contact of cold groundwater with hot rock or magma. During phreatic eruptions, no new magma is produced.

At 3:20AM Monday in The Philippines, a lava fountain was observed in the main crater of the Volcano. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) released images of the lava fountain on Twitter.

Sunday’s eruption canceled flights as ash fell from the sky. One couple continued with their wedding ceremony as the eruption continued in the background.

Taal Volcano is erupting.



Authorities have raised alert level four out of five, warning that a hazardous eruption is possible anytime. pic.twitter.com/iEXrRw8dEm — Ezra Acayan (@eacayan) January 12, 2020

Resident’s of The Philippines shared incredible videos and images of the ash plume. Incredible volcanic lightning was observed during Sunday’s eruption.

In the Philippines, Taal Volcano has errupted and it’s now under alert #4, a warning that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible anytime. To my fellow PH oomfs, pls keep safe and if you’re experiencing ashfall as well pls don’t forget to wear a mask 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/sRbX7DvtRD — DADDEH ⁷ (@vminggukx) January 12, 2020

Volcanic lightning occurs when particles of ash collide with one another in the ash plume generating static electricity.

#Taal volcano eruption as of 4:02am

Photo taken from tagaytay area.

Pls be safe everyone🙏 pic.twitter.com/TBiWc7lQKp — DAN👻 (@DannyPr72058537) January 12, 2020

Thousands of villagers near the volcano have been evacuated due to the threat of an even more powerful eruption. Over 100 flights were diverted or canceled due to the volcanic ash.