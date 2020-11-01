T-Rex stampede planned in Nashville Sunday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The fifth Annual T-Rex Stampede is set for 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon in downtown Nashville.

A group of T-Rex, or rather people in T-Rex costumes, will meet on the Nissan Stadium side of John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and make their way down lower Broadway.

Organizers, Jonathan James and Kristina James, started the event as a joke, but it has grown in recent years. This year the T-Rex will maintain a social distance of six-feet, something that can be easy to do while in a dinosaur costume.

