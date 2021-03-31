Swift water rescue underway in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A swift water rescue is underway in Lawrence County.

Bill Phillips, the spokesperson for Lawrence County EMA says the water rescue is happening on Barney Lane between West Point and Iron City where two families are reportedly isolated.

Phillips says the water is “very close” to entering homes. The area is also surrounded by rough terrain.

Lawrence County roads have been affected by flooding Wednesday, as officials say at least two roads in the county have been washed out.