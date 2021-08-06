Swarm of bees creates buzz outside Nashville Margaritaville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Yellow caution tape and spectators lined Broadway as an extermination crew worked to come up with a solution on how to move a swarm of bees from a light pole Friday afternoon.

Dozens of bees could be seen on the 4th Avenue and Broadway light pole, located next to Margaritaville. An extermination company at the scene said preserving honeybees was a top priority in this situation. A worker with U.S. Pest Protection told News 2 he suspected the swarm was the result of the bees following the queen of the colony.

“I don’t know why they came here specifically, but every now and then bees go to create a new hive. They break off and the new queen will leave and from there you have a swarm. So all of these male drones, these worker bees, they’re going to swarm around the new queen while they’re looking to a place to find a hive and expand in a new hive,” a worker named Jordan explained.









PHOTO: US Pest

PHOTO: US Pest

A beekeeper from the county planned to work to move the queen bee off of Broadway, with the hopes the worker bees would follow. In the meantime, U.S. Pest Protection boxed up some of the worker bees were ready to move them.

U.S. Pest Protection encouraged people to visit the Tennessee Honey Festival, which will be held in October, to educate themselves on how to best protect honeybee populations.