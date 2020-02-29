Swap or buy prom dresses for up to $20 in Franklin Saturday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Young women have a chance to get a beautiful, formal dress Saturday, no matter their financial situation.

It’s the tenth year for Love the Dress TN’s annual event in Franklin.

Ladies can bring a formal dress to swap with a dress that’s been donated by folks in the community. You can also purchase a donated dress for $10 or $20 and the proceeds will go towards the local non-profit.

There are roughly 2,000 dresses available this year.

“When I was a teacher in Williamson County, I had some students say ‘oh I’m not going to go to prom.’ I’m like ‘why?’ and they say ‘I can’t afford a dress.’ You have kids that live in $2 million homes but you also have kids that live in the projects or had a father or mother who lost a job,” said Love the Dress TN’s Mindy Hoover. “Poverty and hardship come in so many different forms.”

Hoover added that the event can be an emotional one.

“There are lots of tears during the day. You just have glimpses of wonderful moments. You have girls coming in from single-family – dad raising them going ‘I don’t know what to do, please help,'” Hoover said. “We take those girls and just love on them and find them a beautiful dress and it’s just a really exciting moment when you see them light up.”

Local schools also refer students who are in financial need, and Hoover said girls sometimes drive two hours to take part in the program. Click HERE for registration information.

The event’s being held Saturday at the Gate Community Church at 3835 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.