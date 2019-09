NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspicious package was found by patrol on a bench near Hillsboro Shopping Plaza.

According to police, The Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the call concerning the package in front of the shopping plaza.

Employees and shoppers from Pottery Barn, Shake Shack, and Anthropologie were evacuated.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived within 30 minutes of the call and deemed the package safe.

The center has been fully operational since approximately 3 p.m.