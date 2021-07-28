‘Suspicious item’ found on porch of home in Priest Lake neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after gunshots were fired at a home in the Priest Lake neighborhood and a “suspicious item” was later found outside.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of gunfire shot at a residence along Anderson Road near Country Way Road.

The people living inside the home also reported finding a “suspicious items” on the front porch.

The department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was called out to check on the item and determine its contents, according to police.

A portion of Anderson Road was shut down around the scene, but reopened around 8 a.m., when police determined there was “no threat.”

No additional information was immediately released.