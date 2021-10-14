Suspicious email account found on routine check-in results in arrest of Nashville sex offender

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During a routine check-in on Wednesday, a suspicious email address was found that led to a sex offender registration violation.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Metro Police officer was checking in on a registered sex offender, 34-year-old Nathaniel Cantrell, and asked to look at his phone. Cantrell reportedly told the officer that his girlfriend had his phone. She then handed it over to the officer and helped unlock it.

Upon investigation, the officer found a Google email account associated with the phone. Cantrell told police the account was his but that he did not use it anymore.

The officer checked the sex offender registry and found the email was not listed, which is a violation. He was arrested shortly after.

Cantrell was arrested in 2011 for the attempted rape of a child.