SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify two men who may have impersonated law enforcement officers during a burglary at a home in Smyrna.

Smyrna police reported the men are not believed to be members of law enforcement and asked for help from the public to identify them.

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

The men were captured on surveillance video traveling in an Infiniti SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Anderson at 615-267-5433 or jason.anderson@townofsmyrna.org.