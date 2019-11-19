Suspects who fled traffic stop in Mt. Juliet taken into custody

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were who fled from a traffic stop in Mt. Juliet Tuesday morning have been taken into custody.

Mt. Juliet police were initially searching for two suspects in the area of Lebanon Road near Springmont Drive around 8 a.m. but were able to quickly take one suspect into custody.

The remaining suspect was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. by Cpl. Barth and K-9 officer Majlo.

When apprehended, the suspect was armed with a handgun, according to Mt. Juliet police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.