Suspects try to steal ATM from Inglewood bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after two people tried to steal an ATM from a bank in Inglewood Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Regions Bank on Joyce Lane around 4:45 a.m. and found the ATM lying in the roadway.

Surveillance video shows two people in an early 2000s model Ford 350 truck back up to the ATM and tie a chain around it, according to Metro police.

Investigators said the suspects then drove through the parking lot and over some bushes and shrubs before the chain came loose, leaving the ATM in the road.

Metro police told News 2 the attempted theft is similar to another incident where someone tried to steal an ATM from a nearby bank about a month ago.

The investigation is ongoing.

