Suspects sought in Shelbyville armed home invasion

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Shelbyville Police Department is asking the public for help in finding two individuals wanted for an armed home invasion.

According to investigators, John Lewis Rippey was last seen on foot in the area of Jack Pickle Road in Bedford County Friday.

Rippey was last seen on foot and has not been captured, police said.

Julius Dominick Guinn is also being sought by law enforcement.

His location at this time is unknown.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of either man, call 931-684-5811.

John Lewis Rippey