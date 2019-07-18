Suspects sought in homicide outside La Vergne restaurant

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne police are asking for help from the public to locate five potential suspects following a fatal shooting Wednesday night outside of a restaurant.

Police said officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the scene of a homicide in front of Roma Pizza in the 5000 block of Murfreesboro Road.

No details have been released about the fatal shooting, but investigators did reveal they were searching for three males and two females who fled the scene in a white, four-door sedan headed toward Nashville.

(Photo: La Vergne Police Department)

Police released surveillance images of the potential suspects on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information should contact the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at 615-893-7867 (STOP).