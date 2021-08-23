Suspects sought in apartment parking lot armed robberies that led to 1 shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for at least four men wanted in three separate armed robberies in apartment complex parking lots, one of which led to a woman being shot in the chest.

The crimes began around 5 a.m. Monday when a 23-year-old left his Heritage Park Drive apartment and was walking to his pickup truck when two men got out of a white sedan and pointed guns at him. The victim ran and called police from his apartment. The suspects took a pistol and gym bag from the man’s truck.

The second victim, a 69-year-old man, was robbed 20 minutes later at Southpoint at Stones River Apartments in Hermitage. He returned home from work when the four suspects carrying guns approached him and took his wallet. Two of the victims drove off in a 2020 Honda Civic while the other fled in a white sedan.

A 24-year-old woman who lived in Arbor Hills Apartments in Antioch came home around 6:30 a.m. and was confronted by two of the suspects. Witnesses told investigators that they heard the woman say she didn’t have any money followed by two gunshots. The victim was struck in the chest and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are looking for four young Black males who wore black clothing and masks in the case.