Suspects sought after people, business hit by paintballs in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after at least two people and a business were shot with paintballs in downtown Nashville Tuesday night.

According to Metro police, a man was walking near the intersection of Tenth Circle North and Gay Street around 10:20 p.m., when paintballs were fired at him. The victim was hit in the leg, officers said.

The people believed to have fired the paintballs fled in a red or dark orange Camaro or Charger with tinted windows, investigators explained.

About 20 minutes later, police said a similar incident was reported at Hermitage Avenue and Korean Veterans Boulevard. No additional information was released about that situation.

The same vehicle was believed to be involved in the vandalism of a business at 12th Avenue South near Division Street around 10 p.m. This also involved the use of paintballs.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

