Suspects sought after heist at RiverGate jewelry store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine the identity of three people who stole thousands of dollars in jewelry, silver and a firearm from a RiverGate jewelry store.

The theft happened Oct. 18 at Dick Bundy’s Regency Jewelers on Gallatin Pike.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the suspects, two on foot and one in a van, broke into the business through the roof and cut holes into a safe room to gain access.

Two suspects disabled the alarm system before breaking into the building, according to Metro police. Surveillance video shows the suspects drilled into the metal roof to get inside and used cutting tools to get through the concrete wall near the safe room.

Investigators said the suspects took thousands of dollars in jewelry, Rolex watches, silver and a firearm.

Metro police reported the van is missing a hubcap on the front driver’s side and rear passenger’s side wheels. It also appears to have a piece of plywood strapped to the roof.

Anyone with information is asked to to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.