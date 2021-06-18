Suspects sought after artwork stolen from downtown Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man and woman who stole artwork from the wall of a Second Avenue hotel in downtown Nashville.

The theft happened at the 21c Museum Hotel on Second Avenue North on June 7.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the couple entered the hotel from Second Avenue at 1:15 a.m. and were looking at a display on the second level when the man pried a gold Floyd Mayweather plaque off the wall.

He placed the plaque, valued at $1,000, under his jacket and then the couple left the hotel, according to Metro police.