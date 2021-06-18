Suspects sought after artwork stolen from downtown Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man and woman who stole artwork from the wall of a Second Avenue hotel in downtown Nashville.
The theft happened at the 21c Museum Hotel on Second Avenue North on June 7.
Metro police reported the couple entered the hotel from Second Avenue at 1:15 a.m. and were looking at a display on the second level when the man pried a gold Floyd Mayweather plaque off the wall.
He placed the plaque, valued at $1,000, under his jacket and then the couple left the hotel, according to Metro police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.