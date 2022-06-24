NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday and is now faced nearly two dozen felony burglary charges.

Police said Austin Hooper created a “cash-back scheme,” targeting self-checkout kiosks in several Kroger locations in Davidson County. Officials said Hooper would purchase a small item at self-checkout, request cash back, and hide the money dispensed, then call an attendant to say he did not receive any money.

Police said this happened on at least 21 occasions.

Grand jury indictments were issued after Hooper was banned from all Kroger locations.