Suspected vandal breaks Corvette windows at Nashville dealership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of damaging at least two vehicles at a car dealership near downtown Nashville over the weekend told officers he did it because he needed a place to stay, a police report alleges.

Metro police responded Sunday afternoon to Carl Black Chevrolet on Murfreesboro Pike near Fesslers Lane where they said they located Richard Bloomfield standing on top of a silver Corvette. The 33-year-old was kicking at a back window at the time, officers explained.

When police took Bloomfield into custody, they said he admitted to damaging at least two vehicles because he was “tired, hungry and wanted someplace to stay.”

Bloomfield was booked into the Metro jail Sunday night on a felony charge of vandalism. He was released on a $2,500 bond.