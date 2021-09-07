Suspected trespasser breaks into Nissan Stadium, punches Metro officer in ear

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 44-year-old man has been charged with breaking into Nissan Stadium and punching a Metro police officer Monday night.

According to an arrest warrant, Nissan Stadium security contacted police after Paul Lamb entered the facility without permission.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found security and Lamb at the East Club Entrance. As officers started talking to Lamb, he took off and ran away, according to Metro police.

Police said one of the officers caught up to Lamb and attempted to grab him. Lamb then used his right hand to punch the officer in the left ear, the warrant states.

Lamb was immediately taken into custody. He is charged with assault of an officer, fugitive from justice, trespassing and resisting arrest. He is in the Metro jail on a $103,000 bond.