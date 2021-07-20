Suspected teen jewelry thief accused of attacking South Nashville store owner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A serial teenage jewelry thief has been arrested after investigators said he punched a store owner in the head, while trying to get away with gold chains.

Metro police responded around 11:30 a.m. Monday to a robbery and assault at Trust Jewelry and Repair on Nolensville Pike near Haywood Lane.

An arrest warrant alleges Hunter Harrison asked to try on gold necklaces, then ran off with the pricy jewelry.

The store owner said the 19-year-old suspect punched him in the head, as he tried to confront him and take back the necklaces, according to the police report.

Police said they located Harrison in the parking lot of the Black Tie Moving Company on Keystone Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

A warrant states Harrison has also been charged in connection with a similar theft on the morning of June 11 at K&S World Market on Nolensville Pike near Harding Place.

That time, police said the teenager asked to see a gold necklace, then fled with the jewelry.

Harrison was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on charges of theft and assault.

A booking photo for Harrison was not immediately released by law enforcement.