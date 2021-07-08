Suspected stabber charged after attack on South Nashville gas station clerk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man accused of stabbing an employee of a South Nashville gas station during a robbery over the weekend.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to an attack at the Sam’s Express on East Thompson Lane.

When police arrived, they said they learned a clerk had been stabbed multiple times in the arm and side. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

An arrest warrant alleges the suspected stabber, Arrick Fields walked up to the counter with chips. The clerk opened the cash register and Fields attempted to walk around the counter, according to the police report.

Officers said the clerk tried to stop Fields and the two got into a physical altercation. At one point, police said Fields pulled out an unknown, sharp object and stabbed the clerk multiple times in the arm and side.

The suspect reportedly reached into the register, grabbed $400 in cash, then left the store.

Police said Fields, who is currently on probation, had a GPS monitor that placed him in the area of the robbery.

Fields, 46, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of especially aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $100,000.

A booking photo for Fields was not immediately released by law enforcement.