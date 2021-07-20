Suspected shoplifter bites Watertown officer working at Nashville Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shoplifter repeatedly bit a Watertown police officer after he pepper-sprayed her during a confrontation at a Kroger in North Nashville, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded just before 4 p.m. Monday to an assault at the grocery store on Monroe Street near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

The warrant states the Watertown officer was working security at the Kroger, when he was alerted to a woman who stuffed items into her purse and ran from the store.

As the officer attempted to take the woman into custody, he said she resisted arrest, so he pepper-sprayed her.

After a short struggle, a warrant alleges the shoplifter, who was in handcuffs, bit the officer several times, causing him cuts to his hand. The officer was checked out by medics, but was not taken to a hospital.

The suspect was transported to General Hospital after she complained of eye and chest pain, according to investigators.

Once she was released from the hospital, the suspect was booked into the Metro jail on multiple charges, including assault on an officer, theft and resisting arrest. Her bond was set at $5,000.