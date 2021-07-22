Suspected shooter arrested after gunshot fired inside West Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 25-year-old man accused of opening fire inside of a busy Walmart in West Nashville last month has been arrested, according to police.

A warrant states Nicquise Betts was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on a charge of felony reckless endangerment.

Metro police issued an alert for Betts earlier this month and identified him as the man who fired a gunshot inside the Walmart on Charlotte Pike near River Road on the evening of June 23, causing customers to run for safety.

Nicquise Betts (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers said Betts had fired a gunshot at a man inside the store after a brief argument. No injuries were reported, according to police.

An arrest warrant states Betts was identified as the shooter through an anonymous tip to police after investigators released surveillance photos of the suspected gunman, his girlfriend and her vehicle.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Betts’ phone and said his phone had used a cell phone tower next to the Walmart at the time of the shooting.

Online court records show Betts was released from the Metro jail early Thursday morning after posting bond.