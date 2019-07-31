Cash registers stolen from multiple Mapcos in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating the strong possibility that the same man is behind a string of cash register thefts from Mapco locations in South Nashville.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday to an attempted theft of a register at the Mapco on Harding Place near Antioch Pike.

The man involved was not able to take the register and left the business, police said.

A few minutes later, officers were called to a nearby Mapco on Harding Place near I-24 where a man had thrown a rock through a window and was able to steal the cash register.

Security footage shows man steal cash register from Mapco on Monday, July 29, 2019. (Photo: Mapco)

Police were already investigating two thefts of cash registers that happened early Monday and Tuesday morning at a Mapco on Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway.

Based on the suspect descriptions and the theft of registers, officers said this appeared to be the same man involved in all four incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.