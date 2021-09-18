Suspected narcotics dealer with 80 ‘Xanax bars’ arrested in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 31-year-old man believed to be a “street level narcotics dealer” is in custody after running away from Metro police, according to an arrest warrant.

Officers responded to a call about a man waving a gun in the windows of businesses in the 2800 block of Nolensville Pike. The document states police approached 31-year-old Karlos Taylor and asked him if he had a firearm. After denying he had a weapon, police tried to stop him and he took off running.

While Taylor was running, officers say they saw him making a move toward his waist. Police noticed a gun. Taylor was tased and taken into custody.

Investigators say they searched his bag that was filled with a variety of narcotics including 88 Xanax bars, 32 oxycodone, grams of crack cocaine, fentanyl and black tar heroin. The bag also had a large amount of fake movie money in hundred-dollar bills, which would be worth over $8,000 if it was real money. Taylor only had $154 of real currency on him.

Taylor has a lengthy drug history, according to the warrant. He is in the metro jail on a more than $300,000 bond. He is facing several charges including possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, possession with intent to sell narcotics and resisting a stop and frisk.