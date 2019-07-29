Suspected gunman charged in Montgomery County park shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The daylong search ended Sunday night for the 23-year-old man suspected in a fatal shooting at a park in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Blake Thomas Ludy was taken into custody around 10 p.m. in Greenbrier.

According to investigators, Ludy shot two people around 4 a.m. Sunday at Rotary Park.

Deputies said Jonathan Coleman Crain, 19, was killed in the shooting and an 18-year-old from Springfield suffered non-critical injuries.

The Greenbrier Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in apprehending Ludy.

He was booked into the Montgomery County jail early Monday morning on charges including criminal homicide and attempted murder.

No further details have been released.