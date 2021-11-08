Suspected car thief found asleep behind the wheel in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrested a woman who they said attempted to steal a car from a downtown Nashville parking garage early Sunday morning.

According to an arrest warrant, officials were called to a parking garage on 3rd Avenue South, and when they arrived, found the car stopped at the gate with Patrice Jackson, 43, asleep behind the wheel.

Metro police said they knocked on the window to ask Jackson why she was inside, and she reportedly told them she “was cold.” Officials said she admitted to looking for a car that was open, got in and noticed it was a push-button start and drove off in an attempt to find her friend.

When officials arrested Jackson for theft, they learned she had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest in Davidson County.