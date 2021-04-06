Suspect wanted in armed robbery of LaVergne Dollar General store

LaVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LaVergne Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in an armed robbery of the Dollar General store on Fergus Road.

According to investigators, the male suspect went into the store with a handgun and took money from the register.

The suspect is described as: Male, Late teens and early 20s

At the time was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black and white sneakers

Unknown if suspect got away by foot or by vehicle

Got away with money from the cash register

No information was given about when the incident occurred.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search, you’re asked to contact the LaVergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-7867.