RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) -The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a computer from a local church.

According to reports, the man is accused of breaking into Ebeneezer Primitive Baptist Chuch around 2:22 a.m. on February 8th.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts please contact police at (615) 904-3040.