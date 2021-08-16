Suspect wanted for several agricultural property-related thefts captured in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities were able to capture the suspect they say is responsible for a series of agricultural property-related thefts in Putnam County.

According to a press release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning near JL McBroom Road and Old Gainesboro Road off of Highway 56.

Authorities say the suspect stole a side-by-side vehicle from a residence on White Cemetery Road Monday morning and evaded deputies who were in pursuit.

Later, a deputy saw a flatbed truck with a side-by-side loaded up in the bed which matched the description of the stolen vehicle. When a traffic stop was attempted, the suspect evaded authorities again.

Sargent Scott and K-9 Maggie were dispatched to track and locate the suspect. K-9 Maggie arrived on scene

and began to track the suspect, eventually leading deputies directly to the criminal.

The truck the suspect was driving was discovered to be stolen out of DeKalb County near Silver Point. The suspect was then taken into custody.

Putnam County authorities ask anyone in the Bloomington Springs area to check sheds for any missing items. The suspect is believed to have been involved with several agricultural thefts in the area.

If anyone has seen other suspicious activity in the last 24 hours, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (931) 528-8484.