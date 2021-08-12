Suspect wanted for robbing Fifth Third Bank in Murfreesboro at gunpoint

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with Murfreesboro Police Department need your help in finding a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on South Rutherford Blvd. just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, a male entered the bank wearing a mask, sunglasses, neon work vest, fisherman-style hat, wig, and gloves. He displayed a handgun and used a trash bag to demand money from the teller. He managed to get away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber left the scene in a dark gray 4-door Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows and shiny rims.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, contact Murfreesboro Police Detective Albert Miles II at (629) 201-5513 or email your tip here.