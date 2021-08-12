Suspect wanted for robbing Fifth Third Bank in Murfreesboro at gunpoint

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with Murfreesboro Police Department need your help in finding a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on South Rutherford Blvd. just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, a male entered the bank wearing a mask, sunglasses, neon work vest, fisherman-style hat, wig, and gloves. He displayed a handgun and used a trash bag to demand money from the teller. He managed to get away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

The robber left the scene in a dark gray 4-door Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows and shiny rims.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, contact Murfreesboro Police Detective Albert Miles II at (629) 201-5513 or email your tip here.

CrimeTracker Reports
Homicide Tracker
Unsolved Tennessee

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss