Suspect wanted for deadly stabbing outside McMurray Drive apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a man wanted in the deadly stabbing of another man outside of an apartment on McMurray Drive in South Nashville last weekend.

According to MNPD, 40-year-old Carlos Mauricio Jimenez-Hernandez is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 38-year-old Rudy Alejandro Arguello-Zacarias on Saturday, June 19.

Officers were called to Arguello-Zacarias’ apartment around 5:30 a.m. when his fiancé reported finding him dead on the couch. She and friends helped carry him inside after believing he had passed ot from having too much to drink.

During the autopsy, the medical examiner found a small puncture wound to Arguello-Zacarias’ chest and heart. Subsequently, investigators learned that the victim and Jimenez-Hernandez had been involved in a fight, during which witnesses said Jimenez-Hernandez stabbed Arguello-Zacarias with a screwdriver.

Investigators believe Jimenez-Hernandez may have fled Nashville. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.