GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with a business burglary.

According to authorities, the burglary occurred at the Sudden Service located on Nashville Pike on Thursday.

The suspects stole several cartons of cigarettes and several rolls of pennies. The items were carried out in a white plastic trash bag.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact police at (615)452-1313.