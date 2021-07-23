Suspect wanted for assaulting and holding 2 women against their will in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Mt. Juliet have identified a man who assaulted two women and held them against their will on Friday.

According to MJPD, the incident began around 6:35 a.m. after a distraught woman called 911 saying she was being held against her will while traveling in a vehicle on I-40 west through Mt. Juliet. While on the call, the woman was in distress and struggling with someone. She said she was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, and that her life was being threatened. They were on I-40 westbound going toward Nashville when, while screaming for her life, her phone was taken and thrown out the window.

Investigators say the two women met 43-year-old Randall Wayne Brewer at Amazon on Golden Bear Gateway to pick him up. Instead, Brewer got into the driver’s seat and began driving recklessly on Interstate 40. While in the car, Brewer assaulted both victims, threatened their lives, refused to let them out of the car, and threw a cell phone outside of the car while one of them called 911 for help.

Once in Nashville, both victims were able to jump out of the car to escape.

Brewer is wanted for two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, interference with an emergency phone call, and vandalism. He is known to drive a gold/silver GMC Envoy SUV and was spotted Friday afternoon in the LaVergne area before fleeing officers. He is known to frequent Nashville-Davidson County, Rutherford County, Wilson County, Montgomery County, and Putnam County.