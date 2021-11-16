Suspect uses electric weapon during robbery at Brentwood Home Depot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Brentwood store on Sunday.

Brentwood Police said Serrod Burnett, 54, and Kendall Solomon, 43, were arrested after an incident that happened at the Home Depot located on Moores Lane.

Serrod Burnett (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Kendall Solomon (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities told News 2 Burnett attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise, then activated an electrical weapon when he was confronted by an employee. Solomon reportedly ran from officers who attempted to arrest him.

Officers had to deploy their stun gun to arrest Solomon. He is said to have three probation violation warrants in Nashville.

Burnett was charged with robbery, and Solomon was charged with theft and evading arrest.