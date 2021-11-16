Suspect uses electric weapon during robbery at Brentwood Home Depot

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Brentwood store on Sunday.

Brentwood Police said Serrod Burnett, 54, and Kendall Solomon, 43, were arrested after an incident that happened at the Home Depot located on Moores Lane.

  • Serrod Burnett
    Serrod Burnett (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Kendall Solomon
    Kendall Solomon (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities told News 2 Burnett attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise, then activated an electrical weapon when he was confronted by an employee. Solomon reportedly ran from officers who attempted to arrest him.

Officers had to deploy their stun gun to arrest Solomon. He is said to have three probation violation warrants in Nashville.

Burnett was charged with robbery, and Solomon was charged with theft and evading arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss