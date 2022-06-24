NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect was taken into custody on Thursday at the Nashville Public Library for reportedly threatening to kill people.

Police said they were called to the third floor of the main library located at 615 Church Street after a man was threatening to kill another guest. The guest then told telling police the suspect was allegedly pointing a finger gun at him, refused to leave, and continued to threaten to kill people.

MNPD said the suspect then asked police if he would be arrested if he did not leave the library, and when officers said he would, the man reportedly told officials to take him into custody and “get this done.”