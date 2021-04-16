Suspect stole several packages from Nashville apartment complex, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing a felony burglary charge for stealing several packages from an apartment complex.

The report says this happened between April 8th-9th at the Rivertop Apartments in western Davidson County.

Bobbie Jo Dolan, 39, was accused of forcing her way into secured buildings on the property and stealing several packages that belonged to tenants. Police said the suspect used a pry tool to gain entry.

A metro police officer identified Dolan on security footage and she admitted to the crime when the officer encountered her that day. Her bond was set at $10,000.