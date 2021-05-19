Suspect steals vehicle from thrift store parking lot in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a man who reportedly stole a vehicle from a thrift store parking lot.
According to a release from police, it happened on May 16 at the Outreach Thrift Store.
Investigators said a man attempted to first take the wooden railings off the back of the beige 2000 Chevrolet GMC C/K 1500 pickup truck, but was unsuccessful.
He then emptied out the bed of the truck and drove away.
At the time of the crime, the passenger side wooden rails had a business sign attached that read, “Outreach Thrift Store.”
If you have any other information about the case, contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
No other information was immediately released.
