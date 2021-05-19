Suspect steals vehicle from thrift store parking lot in Murfreesboro

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT, MPD

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a man who reportedly stole a vehicle from a thrift store parking lot.

According to a release from police, it happened on May 16 at the Outreach Thrift Store.

Investigators said a man attempted to first take the wooden railings off the back of the beige 2000 Chevrolet GMC C/K 1500 pickup truck, but was unsuccessful.

He then emptied out the bed of the truck and drove away.

  • Murfreesboro stolen vehicle suspect, Courtesy MPD
  • Murfreesboro stolen vehicle suspect, Courtesy MPD

At the time of the crime, the passenger side wooden rails had a business sign attached that read, “Outreach Thrift Store.”

If you have any other information about the case, contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss