Suspect steals vehicle from thrift store parking lot in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a man who reportedly stole a vehicle from a thrift store parking lot.

According to a release from police, it happened on May 16 at the Outreach Thrift Store.

Investigators said a man attempted to first take the wooden railings off the back of the beige 2000 Chevrolet GMC C/K 1500 pickup truck, but was unsuccessful.

He then emptied out the bed of the truck and drove away.

Murfreesboro stolen vehicle suspect, Courtesy MPD

At the time of the crime, the passenger side wooden rails had a business sign attached that read, “Outreach Thrift Store.”

If you have any other information about the case, contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

No other information was immediately released.