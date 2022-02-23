NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man was taken into custody late Tuesday night for several charges dating back to last year, including assault.

According to police, on March 28, 2021, Ja’Michael Alexander was told not to enter the Burberry store, located at 2126 Abbott Martin Road at the Mall at Green Hills, after the employee recognized him as a previous shoplifter. However, a warrant said Alexander ran past the worker and grabbed $21,000 worth of merchandise, and ran away from the store.

Another warrant stated on April 29, 2021, the head of security at the Mall at Green Hills recognized Alexander while he was at the mall and tried to talk to him. Police said Alexander then ran away from the guard toward the parking garage, got into a Chrysler 300, and drove right at the security guard who had to dive out of the way.

Officials said both the Burberry employee and the security guard identified Alexander in a photo lineup. He was arrested and is now faced with six different charges including theft and aggravated assault.