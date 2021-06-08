Suspect sought in shooting of teen on McKinney Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are looking to identify the gunman who fired shots out of a car that struck a 17-year-old girl in the leg on McKinney Avenue near 24th Avenue North.

According to MNPD, the incident occurred on May 30 when the teen was walking alone around 3 p.m. and the front seat passenger of an older model maroon sedan fired from the vehicle. The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspected vehicle is said to have extensive damage to the front driver side bumper and is missing hub caps from both front tires.