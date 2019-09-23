Suspect sought in Murfreesboro triple shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot three people in Murfreesboro Sunday night.

The shooting happened at The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments on North Tennessee Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

Murfreesboro police said arriving officers found three male victims at the complex with gunshot wounds.

One victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with critical injuries. Another was taken to Vanderbilt by ambulance.

The third victim was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. An update on the victim’s conditions was not immediately released.

Murfreesboro police said detectives are working to interview witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

No suspect description was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5523.

