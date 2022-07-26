NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) ) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking information regarding a person who threw a Molotov cocktail through the front window of the Hope Clinic for Women in Nashville.

It happened on June 30th at the Hope Clinic for Women on Hayes Street around 1:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the pro-life resource center where they found the front window had been smashed and an unignited Molotov cocktail-type device was inside.

The words “Janes Revenge” were found spray painted on the side of the building as well.

According to Metro police, this was the first act of vandalism in Nashville seen as related to the recent U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision.

The governor called the incident an act of “terrorism” that “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300 or submit online at tips.fbi.gov.