Suspect sought in armed robbery at convenience store near Wedgewood-Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convenience store near the Wedgewood-Houston area of Nashville was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Metro police responded around 1:30 a.m. to an armed robbery at the Twice Daily on Eighth Avenue South at Benton Avenue.

A clerk told officers that a man entered the business with a gun and advised he would take whatever he wanted.

Police said the man ran off with cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.